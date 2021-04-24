Menu
New Zealand on Friday paused its newly opened travel bubble with Australia, the government in Wellington said, after a COVID-19 outbreak.
Health

New Zealand pauses travel bubble after virus outbreak

24th Apr 2021 6:34 AM

New Zealand on Friday paused its newly opened travel bubble with Australia, the government in Wellington said, after a Covid-19 outbreak in its larger neighbor.

"As set out in our Trans-Tasman bubble protocols, travel between New Zealand and Western Australia has been paused, pending further advice from the state government," a statement on the New Zealand government website said. 

Originally published as New Zealand pauses travel bubble after Australian Covid outbreak

