Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
New Zealand Cricket has been unable to identify the person responsible for racially abusing Jofra Archer.
New Zealand Cricket has been unable to identify the person responsible for racially abusing Jofra Archer.
Cricket

NZ Cricket refers Archer’s racial abuse case to police

by Daniel Gilhooly
3rd Dec 2019 6:19 PM

NEW Zealand Cricket has referred the racial abuse directed at England bowler Jofra Archer during the first Test to police, having failed in its own investigation to identify the person responsible.

Archer called out the abuse from a lone spectator which occurred after he was dismissed late in the Test at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval last week.

NZ Cricket apologised and promised to take action against the offender.

However, in a statement, it said it had lodged a complaint with Tauranga police after its own exhaustive efforts had failed to make a breakthrough.

Staff had studied CCTV footage, listened to audio, interviewed bystanders and obtained material on social media.

"While the information-gathering exercise was useful, NZC has been unable to conclusively identify the person responsible and is therefore unable to comment on public speculation regarding his personal details," a statement on Tuesday said.

NZC chief executive David White said there was enough material obtained from the inquiry to justify lodging a police complaint.

"What happened to Jofra was reprehensible and has led to a general upscaling of security around the area of racial abuse at all our international venues," White said.

England's Jofra Archer was racially abused by a fan in the first Test.
England's Jofra Archer was racially abused by a fan in the first Test.

"Should the person responsible ever reoffend, we believe we have enough information to link him to the Bay Oval incident."

White said if identification was made, NZC would ban the offender from international venues "for a lengthy period".

Australia vs New Zealand, first Test every ball live and ad free on Fox Cricket 501 from 1PM local time December 12-16.

More Stories

Show More
england jofra archer new zealand police racial abuse
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last chance to get cheaper music festival tickets

        premium_icon Last chance to get cheaper music festival tickets

        News Besides cheaper tickets to Falls, Secret Sounds’ first ever Black Friday sale will also offer advanced tickets to Splendour 2020

        Chopper pilot wins helipad court fight against greenies

        premium_icon Chopper pilot wins helipad court fight against greenies

        Environment Matt Karlos wins helipad court fight with greenies

        Tiny houses a big asset

        premium_icon Tiny houses a big asset

        News Mobile homes open doors for new renters and retirees.

        Survival rate for koalas rescued from fires 'not good'

        premium_icon Survival rate for koalas rescued from fires 'not good'

        News Fires are taking a huge toll on local koalas, but you can help