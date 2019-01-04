New year brings fun waves

HAPPY New Year Mates and all the best for 2019.

The waves have been rolling into The Shire the past week and with more north winds coming in we will see the waves continue to hang around.

The Pass through to Clarkes Beach has been great fun for the long boarders and learners even though there is a lot of sand missing with more rocks exposed.

There is also a massive slab of sand off Wategos beach waiting to get washed into The Bay that will bring us better sandbanks for sure.

Along the open beach breaks, Tallow Beach has been great fun for the experts to chase a few fun peaks as well.

There have been plenty of blue bottles washing into the waves with a lot of surfers and swimmers getting zapped.

The best remedy is hot water from the tap that you wash over the sting without burning yourself.

Be sure to pick all the blue tentacles off in the surf before you get out of the water.

Surfing lessons have been awesome with great waves at Clarkes Beach being the best by far with less stingers washing in there.

Bookings can be made at the Quiksilver surf shops in Byron Bay.

Happy Days and catch you in the waves.

Gaz