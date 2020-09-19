Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Aisle Wedding Market founders Judi Watts and Kristy Mason created an online platform to revitalise the wedding industry
Aisle Wedding Market founders Judi Watts and Kristy Mason created an online platform to revitalise the wedding industry
News

New wedding website makes walking down the aisle easier

Adam Daunt
19th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WEDDINGS has been one of the main industries curtailed by coronavirus restrictions but two Tweed residents are helping couples be able to plan their wedding in COVID-19 times.

Judi Watts and Kristy Mason created Aisle Wedding Market, an online market platform which is designed to connect wedding suppliers with couples looking to plan their wedding from their living room.

Ms Mason said that the pair wanted to create something positive for the wedding industry which has faced some tough months recently.

“The pandemic has really affected us and the entire wedding community,” she said.

“We hated seeing colleagues and fellow business owners struggling and closing down around us.

“We saw an opportunity to create something positive that would allow the wedding industry to ride out the pandemic and generate additional revenue by selling new inventory and preloved goods direct to the bridal market.”

The platform has grown immensely since it began earlier this year, with nearly 800 items listed on the online platform.

Ms Watts said they were overwhelmed by the positive reaction from the community to their new business venture.

“We’ve had so many amazing businesses right across the country jumping on board to list their products on Aisle, from stationery to bridal accessories and preloved furniture,” Ms Watts said.

“The response from both sellers and couples alike has been incredible – we’re finding business owners have really welcomed the direct exposure offered by the platform, while couples appreciate being able to source all of the products they need for their wedding online in one place.”

To see more about the new start-up, visit www.aisleweddingmarket.com

byron bay weddings northernriversbusiness northernriverscommunity northern rivers weddings onlinebusiness online shopping tweed coast tweed heads tweed weeddings weddings
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen charged over assaults, unprovoked attack on couple

        Premium Content Teen charged over assaults, unprovoked attack on couple

        News POLICE said when they arrived on the scene, a boy was choking a 14-year-old girl.

        Lismore Supercar driver set to conquer Bathurst 1000

        Premium Content Lismore Supercar driver set to conquer Bathurst 1000

        News INCREDIBLE opportunity for a young racing star, who will make his debut against the...

        School’s mission to have ‘meaningful’ Year 12 formal

        Premium Content School’s mission to have ‘meaningful’ Year 12 formal

        News FORMALS had been banned, but now they will be allowed and planning is under way.

        Woman in 20s scoops ‘insane’ $60m prize

        Woman in 20s scoops ‘insane’ $60m prize

        News A woman in her 20s has won an “insane” $60 million Powerball jackpot