New wedding website makes walking down the aisle easier

Aisle Wedding Market founders Judi Watts and Kristy Mason created an online platform to revitalise the wedding industry

WEDDINGS has been one of the main industries curtailed by coronavirus restrictions but two Tweed residents are helping couples be able to plan their wedding in COVID-19 times.

Judi Watts and Kristy Mason created Aisle Wedding Market, an online market platform which is designed to connect wedding suppliers with couples looking to plan their wedding from their living room.

Ms Mason said that the pair wanted to create something positive for the wedding industry which has faced some tough months recently.

“The pandemic has really affected us and the entire wedding community,” she said.

“We hated seeing colleagues and fellow business owners struggling and closing down around us.

“We saw an opportunity to create something positive that would allow the wedding industry to ride out the pandemic and generate additional revenue by selling new inventory and preloved goods direct to the bridal market.”

The platform has grown immensely since it began earlier this year, with nearly 800 items listed on the online platform.

Ms Watts said they were overwhelmed by the positive reaction from the community to their new business venture.

“We’ve had so many amazing businesses right across the country jumping on board to list their products on Aisle, from stationery to bridal accessories and preloved furniture,” Ms Watts said.

“The response from both sellers and couples alike has been incredible – we’re finding business owners have really welcomed the direct exposure offered by the platform, while couples appreciate being able to source all of the products they need for their wedding online in one place.”

To see more about the new start-up, visit www.aisleweddingmarket.com