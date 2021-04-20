Menu
An artist's impression of the Byron Bay Bus Interchange.
New transport hub set to open within weeks

Liana Boss
20th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
Byron Bay's new bus interchange is almost complete and expected to be officially opened soon.

A Transport for NSW spokeswoman confirmed work was close to finished on the project.

"The new Byron Bay Interchange is nearing completion, with landscaping and minor finishing works still underway," she said.

"It will be complete in the coming weeks."

The public transport precinct will connect with the new Byron Bypass, which opened to traffic in late February.

The area is also linked in with the revamped Railway Park, which was last year named the winner of the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects' National Award of Excellence for Play Spaces.

The bus interchange, in the rail corridor alongside Butler St, incorporates the old water tower

Work began on the project last April but was later put on hold about a year ago after a potential archaeological find.

According to Transport for NSW information on the project, the interchange is part of the Transport Access Program and the space will be "accessible to those with a disability, limited mobility, parents/carers with prams and customers with luggage".

