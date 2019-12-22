Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
POUR IT OUT: Adrian Hunter has launched Volando Tequila. Photo: Warren Lynam
POUR IT OUT: Adrian Hunter has launched Volando Tequila. Photo: Warren Lynam
Business

New tequila brand finally pours into Coast

Eden Boyd
22nd Dec 2019 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARRIBA! It's time to throw a fiesta as a new tequila label finally launches on the Sunshine Coast.

Combining Mexican tradition with Australian inspiration, more than 600 people gathered at Mooloolaba's Pier 33 this afternoon to take their first sip of Volando Tequila.

Ex-military man and Hunts Fitness owner Adrian Hunter, along with his business partners, was ecstatic to unveil the "mid to high level" spirit at the event.

"It's a really wonderful feeling," he said.

"It's been about two years in the making.

"We wanted to bring a beautiful tequila to Australia, so it's exciting to see it happen."

Michael Tyrrell, Adrian Hunter, Jesse Ross and Shane Tucker at the launch. Photo: Warren Lynam
Michael Tyrrell, Adrian Hunter, Jesse Ross and Shane Tucker at the launch. Photo: Warren Lynam

Sunshine Coast residents are eager for a high quality tequila brand, Mr Hunter said, believing Volando would do just the trick.

"I think the Sunshine Coast is really embracing this, especially with it being something local," he said.

"We have a lot of breweries on the Sunshine Coast, but this is probably a first, to have an Australian-owned tequila brand.

"Australia has been subjected to having pretty terrible tasting tequila, so we set out to change that."

Mr Hunter's mission was to educate Australians about the right way to drink tequila, not with a pinch of salt and lemon in hand.

DJ Bags breaks it down at the launch. Photo: Warren Lynam
DJ Bags breaks it down at the launch. Photo: Warren Lynam

"When you go to Mexico, nobody is shotting tequila," he said.

"They all appreciate it and love to sip it and talk about it.

"That's what we want to see.

"Everyone does love tequila, probably because they had a great night on it, but then they remember the hangover.

"I think they make the tequila responsible for that, but it's probably everything else they were drinking."

Agave plantations were scoured in Mexico, and a third-generation distiller, Casa Aceves, was partnered with to deliver the new drink.

Head to Volando Tequila on Facebook for more information.

adrian hunter business pier 33 sunshine coast volando tequila
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        premium_icon Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        Celebrity One of the RFS fundraiser shows is sold out and one online auctions is going red hot: guess which one …

        ‘Babe, we have to’ - latest celebrity to announce move to Byron Bay

        premium_icon ‘Babe, we have to’ - latest celebrity to announce move to Byron...

        News The actor and singer has big plans for 2020, one of them is a move to the Bay.

        Council gets $80K in grants to combat littering

        premium_icon Council gets $80K in grants to combat littering

        News A Northern Rivers council has received two grants from the NSW EPA Council Litter...

        Vegans can now get ‘fishless fish’ at the fish and chip shop

        premium_icon Vegans can now get ‘fishless fish’ at the fish and chip shop

        News Northern Rivers residents and visitors can enjoy a meal with friends at a casual...