New Suffolk Park page turner here

SUFFOLK Park has its very own street library, the first in Byron shire and one of an estimated 114 street libraries across the state.

The worldwide, community-led movement sees small stalls set up that offer free book loan and swap libraries and their popularity is increasing across the country, with each street library aiming to provide "a tiny vestibule of literary happiness”.

Inspired by a recent Jim Diers' public talk on building community and place-making, an anonymous Suffolk Park bibliophile thought the project would be philanthropic and easy to curate.

Harald Ehrlich, also of Suffolk Park, rose to his friend's challenge to construct and install the street library.

"It's at a perfect, high pedestrian location, right outside of the Baz and Shaz fruit and veg shop on Beech Drive,” said Mr Ehrlich.

"Residents can directly donate any pre-loved or unwanted books that are in clean and legible condition. Likewise anyone can borrow or swap books, whether they're a local resident or just visiting the area.

"A wide variety of genres are welcome including fiction, biographies, children's books, recipes and DIY Manuals.”

For info go to: www.neighborpower.org/