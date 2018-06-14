New stars shine at BK Classic

GOLD Coast surfer Thomas Woods narrowly defeated home town hero Soli Bailey to win the $5,000 Mens Open division of the Ben King memorial Classic.

Woods scored 17.44 in the final leaving Bailey as runner up with 15.30 for runner-up.

"Soli was really unlucky and it could have gone either way," President of the Byron Boardriders Club Neil Cameron said.

The standout performance of the competition came from Lennox Head surfing sensation Nyxie Ryan winning both the Open Women's Division and the Under 16 Gils final.

"Nyxie is surfing well for her age and she brought her A-game," Mr Cameron said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Cameron won the over-60s in a final that included legend Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew.

Both Bartholomew's sons Keo and Jagger competed in the competition billed as one of the biggest amateur surfing events in Australia.

Now in its 43 year, the competion was renamed in 2006 in honour of club member Ben King who died while competing in an event in Yamba.

At the awards celebration following at the Rails Hotel the Paxton family received the Spirit of the Ben King Classic Award and Henley Smith was presented with the Spirit of the Byron Bay Boardriders Club Award by Danny Wills.

Aside from receiving a gift bag from Quiksilver winners were presented with a unique award- a print of an original painting by local artist and Boardriders stalwart Charly Wrencher.

Other winners were: Bryce Cameron - Over-30s, Jai Glinderman - U14 boys, Cali Barrett - U14 girls, Hunter Winkler - U12 boys, Touma Cameron - U16 boys, Axel Fitcher - U8 mixed and East Soria - U10 boys.