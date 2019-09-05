New specialist centre in Byron

CAPE BYRON Medical Centre has announced the formation of Cape Byron Specialist Centre, a purpose-built facility, designed to accommodate a range of visiting specialists and complementary healthcare providers.

The centre's Dr David Moss said the launch of Cape Byron Specialist Centre is designed to improve access and outcomes for practitioners and their patients.

"Convenient access to cardiology, or service providers such as North Coast Radiology significantly boosts overall healthcare standards in our region, for patients and referring practictioners,” Dr Moss said.

"We are looking forward to working with a broad range of providers to improve patient care via case-collaboration, service innovation, as well as offering information events for healthcare practitioners and the broader community.”

Next week, North Coast Radiology joins Associate Professor Dr Ross Sharpe, a Specialist Vascular Physician and Interventional Cardiologist at Cape Byron Specialist Centre.

"North Coast Radiology is excited to be partnering with Cape Byron Specialist Centre to offer a weekly ultrasound service, starting on Wednesday, September 11,” said Loretta Brandolini, North Coast Radiology's general manager.

"The new service will be offered initially every Wednesday with our professional sonographer, and will provide general ultrasounds including pelvic abdominal ultrasounds, breast imaging and general obstetric ultrasounds.”

Cape Byron Specialist Centre aims to accommodate an array of specialists including gynaecologists, oncologists, dermatologists, psychiatrists, orthopaedic surgeons and paediatricians.

To book North Coast Radiology call 1300 66XRAY or book online at www.ncrg.com.au.

For more information on Cape Byron Specialist Centre email executive@capebyron medical.com.au or visit Level 2, 6 Marvell Street Byron Bay.