New signings impress in Rams opening wins

BYRON Bay FC had a promising start to the 2017 season with wins in the first rounds of the FA Cup, the Anzac Cup and the Callan McMillan women's pre-season competitions.

While still finding their feet, this year's Premier Division men's team opened the season with a convincing 3-0 win over a young Thistles squad in the FFA Cup opener. All three goals fell to impressive Rams debutante, Joel Wood.

The opening round of the Anzac Cup last Friday night saw the Rams put together some elegant play but struggle to finish against another young Alstonville side. Byron completely dominated from the opening but spirited counter attacks and a gutsy performances from the youngsters kept Villa the game right down to the wire.

Ten minutes into the match, a quick counter attack produced a goal to Villa that fired up the youngster and put the pressure on the more seasoned Rams. Byron countered another ten minutes in with a goal to new signing Luca Bongiovanni.

The second half produced more of the same, with relentless attacks from the Rams repelled by a determined defence and goalkeeping from Alstonville. Quinn McDonald finally put away the winner for the Rams midway through the second half.

Rams fans will have to wait until April for Round 2 of the FFA Cup, but the second match of the Anzac Cup sees the Rams hosting Goonellabah at the Rec Grounds this Friday night. Kick off is at 8pm.