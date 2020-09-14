New rental service gets you places and keeps you fit

A NEW rental service now offers a selection of different bicycles in Ballina and Byron Bay.

Ballina Byron Bike Hire is the new brainchild of Mark Downey.

Mr Downey is also the owner of The Bicycles Emporium and Pro Scooters in Ballina, and said he expects the business to get really busy as soon as school holidays start.

“On school holidays people come here and they want to go riding for a day, or sometimes for a whole week,” he said.

“We mostly serve tourists, in Ballina and Byron, because we deliver there, and soon we will have an online booking system.

“The town bikes are mostly for people riding around town or on bike paths, the mountain bikes to go to areas like Duck Creek, electric bikes will get you over a steep hill, and racing bikes.”

Ballina Byron Bike Hire new business: Mark Downey from Ballina Byron Bike Hire explains how simple the electric bikes are to operate.

Rentals start from $25, and although it’s only just opened, it’s proven popular already.

“They are comfortable bikes and have enough gears to get you from here to Lennox,” he said.

“I’ve had clients who were tourists who have done it already, a couple from Norway who did not mind the hill.”

He said the new business, located in the heart of Ballina, came about as demand for rental bikes grew in the area recently.

“The Emporium opened up in June 2014, and we have done hire bikes there since we open pretty much, and we changed the bicycle fleet a few times,” he said.

“It’s been quite busy, but it takes up a lot of space, because bike servicing is quite busy at the moment, with everyone bringing their old bikes out of the sheds to go riding, which is great, but it takes up space.”

Ballina Byron Bike Hire is open seven days a week, 9am to 4pm, at Shop 2, 140 River St, Ballina. Contact them at 6681 4054.