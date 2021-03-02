New remains found in Caddick search

More remains have washed up on the NSW south coast as the case of missing Sydney conwoman Melissa Caddick continues to baffle investigators.

NSW Police confirmed on Monday afternoon that remains had been found just before 10.45am on Sunday at Warrain Beach near Culburra on the south coast by a member of the public.

They will be tested to determine if they are human or animal.

The latest find is in addition to other remains discovered along the south coast in recent days.

Police last week revealed Ms Caddick's Asics runner was found at Bournda Beach on February 21. The remains of a badly decomposed foot were inside.

DNA testing, using her toothbrush, confirmed they belong to the 49-year-old fraudster.

Hours later human remains, including what appeared to a human torso, were found on a Mollymook beach.

The remains are undergoing forensic testing to help determine who they belong to.

If confirmed to be Ms Caddick, it would put to bed theories that she could still be alive.

However, there's a chance they belong to a snorkeller who went missing off Batemans Bay in late January.

Melissa Caddick’s husband Anthony Koletti was told about the latest bombshell findings on Thursday night.

The 39-year-old man entered the water at Richmond Beach in the Murramarang National Park - about 200km north of where Ms Caddick's foot was found.

He was never seen again.

On Saturday evening two bones were discovered at Tura Beach, near Merimbula, just a few kilometres from where Ms Caddick's shoe was located.

The bones have been seized for forensic testing and have since been determined to be animal bones, a NSW Police spokeswoman told NCA NewsWire on Monday.

More remains were found by a member of the public on Saturday near Cunjurong Point.

Despite earlier reports suggesting they were intestines, police could not confirm the nature of the grim find, only that they would also be subject to forensic testing to work out whether they came from a human.

Several theories have emerged suggesting the conwoman may still be alive.

More remains have been found after Melissa Caddick’s foot was located on a remote beach.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Michael Willing said police could not rule out foul play or that Ms Caddick might have taken her own life.

"We've been keeping an open mind all along … but given the fact she left personal belongings (behind) we've always considered the possibility she may have taken her own life," he told reporters on Friday.

The businesswoman vanished from her $7m Dover Heights mansion in Sydney's eastern suburbs in November last year just two days after Australian Federal Police and ASIC searched the property.

She was accused of swindling millions of dollars out of friends and family through her finance business Maliver Pty Ltd.

Her remains were found about 400km from her home.

Investigations have not been able to determine when she entered the water, but her foot was found dry and decomposed.

Police used modelling software to examine coastal patterns and determined an "object that entered the water around the Dover Heights area on November 11 could drift down as far as Bermagui".

Melissa Caddick vanished from her Dover Heights home in November. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

The link between the discovery of the Asic runner and Ms Caddick was made because footage captured her wearing that exact shoe on the night the corporate watchdog raided her home.

The particular model is not sold in Australia and can only be purchased from Israel.

Ms Caddick's family, including her husband Anthony Koletti, were given the tragic news on Thursday night.

Despite making a major breakthrough with the discovery of her running shoe, several key details continue to elude detectives, including what happened after she left her Dover Heights property and even how she left.

Criminology experts have since disputed the idea she is dead, explaining a person can survive without a foot.

"When it was just a foot I would caution against the possibility that somebody is deceased. You can survive without your foot," University of Newcastle associate professor of criminology Xanthe Mallett told Weekend Today.

There's no suggestion her family had anything to do with her dodgy dealings or disappearance and suspected death.

Results from DNA testing were likely to come through later this week, a spokeswoman for NSW Police said.

Investigators urge anyone who discovers remains to leave them in place and contact local police.

FINDINGS TIMELINE:

February 21 - Asics runner with decomposed foot found on Bournda Beach, later confirmed to belong to Ms Caddick.

February 26 - Remains of what appears to be a human torso, including a belly button, wash up on Mollymook Beach. They're undergoing DNA testing to confirm the identity. There's a chance they could belong to a snorkeller who went missing in late January.

February 27 - Two bones found on Tura Beach, just a few kilometres north of where Ms Caddick's shoe was found. Forensic testing concludes they are animal bones.

February 27 - More remains found north of Cunjurong Point. Testing under way to work out if they belong to a human or animal.

February 28 - More remains found at Warrain Beach, near Culburra on the south coast. Testing to determine if they are human or animal.

Originally published as New remains found in Caddick search