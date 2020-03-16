Menu
This year’s Paniyiri Greek Festival has been cancelled. Picture: Peter Wallis
New push to keep major events from closing

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
16th Mar 2020 1:36 PM
QUEENSLAND'S tourism leaders will discuss whether some events can be held outdoors as the industry braces for more cancellations.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the national ban on gatherings of more than 500 people would have a "significant impact" on major events across the state, with leaders to meet this afternoon to discuss ways forward.

"We do expect that in coming days we'll see more cancellations of major events across Queensland but we're going to work through how we can maybe reframe some events, change some events to outdoor settings and that's the discussion we'll be having today," she said.

"Clearly we're working through with the industry what self-containment means for the people that come to our shores that have to self isolate for 14 days."

Ms Jones said if Queenslanders wanted major attractions and the state's tourism cities to "survive this crisis", then people needed to holiday at home.

"What I can say is as the Tourism Minister I'm very proud that what I've seen is an industry working handing in glove together," she said.

"For us, this is survival so we need to work as a team to ensure that we encourage Queenslanders to holiday at home."

