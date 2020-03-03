Menu
ALL STARS: The Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley Football Club All Stars has recruited talented soccer player Shawn who is sight-impaired (on left) for their new soccer program.
New program offering special-needs soccer

Alison Paterson
3rd Mar 2020 9:00 AM
A NEW football program specifically catering for youngsters from six to 18 years whose additional needs excludes them from standard soccer games, offers to allow them to join in all the fun soccer has to offer.

The Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley Football Club All Stars is a new football program which is part of the Northern NSW Football Football 4 All initiative.

On Sunday, March 1, from 10am to 11am at Pine Ave Football Fields, Mullumbimby, the All Stars team will be on hand to welcome potential players.

Project co-ordinator, Sharon Scriven said the MBVFC All Stars aims to provide players and their families with a supportive and inclusive environment that gives every player the opportunity to maximise their potential and enjoy playing non-competitive football at a community-based club.

"We cater for boys and girls inclusive of individual needs," she said.

"One boy Shawn is sight impaired he is over the moon about the All Stars."

Scriven said player needs can be physical, mental or emotional and specialist coaches will assess each player so they can be assigned to a suitable team.

Scriven said teams are not bound by age groups, instead they will make up teams based on a range of factors to ensure all players in each team work well together and that every player enjoys their football experience.

"Our activities aim to develop the skills required to play modified games on small fields with a reduced number of players," she aid.

"Playing modified games is a proven formula for ensuring every player has increased participation resulting in greater involvement and more touches on the ball."

The All Stars is set to every Sunday from 10am to 11am, during the winter football season.

"It is essential we assess every player through a some and try day to make our program successful and ensure the enjoyment of all players," she said.

"This is the only program run between Broadbeach in Queensland and Taree to the south and we look forward to welcoming players."

More information here or contact the project co-ordinator, Sharon Scriven, on 0435 057 463.

