Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Water tap.
Water tap.
News

NEW PLAN (AGAIN): How our water strategy will be developed

Javier Encalada
22nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rous County Council has unveiled a new draft for its Integrated Water Cycle Management Strategy timeline.

The strategy aims to consolidate the most cost-efficient long-term plan to secure water for the councils Rous is formed by Byron, Lismore, Ballina and Richmond Valley councils.

The Dunoon Dam option was voted out of the strategy in the December meeting, and a motion to keep the land purchased for the dam did not succeed earlier this week, so now Rous has some extra panning to do, again.

The dam was the preferred option for the staff, after decades working towards a proposed 50GL water reservoir in Dunoon and The Channon.

The new non-dam IWCM is expected to be rolled out in stages.

Rous was always planning to source water from Alstonville, whether the dam was being built or not.

Second stage is implementation of extra measures to procure more water for the area.

The third part of the rollout will define whether water sourced from 2030 onwards will come from other aquifers (such as Newrybar, Tyagarah and Woodburn) or from desalination, water recycling or other technologies.

 

Other Future Water 2060 Plan stories:

- WATER LOST: Millions of dollars wasted due to leaky pipes

- REVEALED: Cost of a desalination plant for Byron Shire

- Why Ballina is not getting a desalination plant

- $190M idea to reuse sewer water on the Northern Rivers

- 168-lot estate in Lismore could be first in NSW to have recycled water

 

The new timeline for adoption of the new IWCM by Rous starts on March 17, according information on council's website.

On that date, an extraordinary council meeting may adopt a revised draft of the strategy for public exhibition.

The draft document will be on public exhibition for eight weeks, from April 1 to May 28.

Council then will meet to find out about the public exhibition outcomes - the biggest trends on feedback and specific outcomes of interest.

This workshop for councillors is expected to happen on or around June 16.

On July 21, Rous County Council is expected to schedule another extraordinary meeting, to consider the adoption of the new ICMW strategy.

<<<How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription>>>

ballina byron bay future water 2060 plan lismore northern rivers council news richmond valley rous county council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Find out when, and how, to get your COVID-19 vaccination

        Premium Content Find out when, and how, to get your COVID-19 vaccination

        News Calculate when you can get your COVID-19 vaccination.

        Cop injured during arrest over suspected theft

        Premium Content Cop injured during arrest over suspected theft

        News The woman allegedly became aggressive when police tried to arrest her at...

        Road spikes stop car spotted reaching 165km/h on highway

        Premium Content Road spikes stop car spotted reaching 165km/h on highway

        News Police began a pursuit after the allegedly stolen car was spotted

        Car swept 100m downstream from flooded causeway

        Premium Content Car swept 100m downstream from flooded causeway

        News Emergency services found the car 100m downstream from the causeway during the late...