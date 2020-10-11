Menu
Shots from the Lismore 3x3 basketball tournament on Saturday.
New Olympic sport debuted on the Northern Rivers

Adam Daunt
11th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
IT WAS BASKETBALL -just not as we know it - with Lismore Storm and The U League collaborating to bring the 3x3 version of the game to Lismore.

3x3 basketball involves only three players per side, two fewer than regular basketball, allowing for a faster, more open contest.

The format has grown in popularity worldwide, and was set to be an Olympic sport in Tokyo.

The local competition was played over two nights on Friday and Saturday, with teams from Ballina and Byron Bay competing against Lismore sides in various age groups.

 

WINNERS: Lismore Storm under-16 girls won their age group at the 3x3 basketball tournament. 13. Mizpah Walsh, 1. Chloe Bull, 21. Emily Simpson. 11. Alexis Nott.
Founder of Sydney-based The U League, Ben Ireland, said that the fast nature of the format allowed for quick tournaments.

"It's just become an Olympic sport, it was meant to be in Tokyo this year before everything happened with corona(virus), it's growing super fast, very popular because it's a one day tournament, it's fast, physical and exciting."

"Hopefully with it becoming an Olympic sport it'll continue to grow and so far so good."

The former Lismore resident said the U League was excited to be trialling the format in regional areas like Lismore.

"Obviously grew up here so it was a great chance to come back and do something with the guys that I used to play with."

"The president here I used to play with him when I was back in Lismore, we caught up and I said "did you want to try this?" and it seems to have worked great for everyone."

