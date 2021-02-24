Menu
The nursery will propagate plants to repair a creek corridor, but it will also have a retail section.
New nursery will have a ‘significant social impact’

Rebecca Lollback
24th Feb 2021 9:00 AM
A new retail plant nursery proposed for Mullumbimby will help to rehabilitate a riparian corridor next to a local creek.

Plans have been lodged with Byron Shire Council for a $300,000 facility on Myocum Rd, which would be run by Rainforest 4 Foundation.

According to the development application, the nursery will propagate plants for use in rehabilitating a 15m wide inner riparian corridor either side of the creek and for sale to the general public.

 

Interior view of a tunnel similar to the three proposed at a new Mullumbimby nursery.
Interior view of a tunnel similar to the three proposed at a new Mullumbimby nursery.

 

The nursery, when fully operational, is expected to employ three full-time and three part-time staff, while a proposed office building will be used by seven Rainforest 4 Foundation administrative and planning staff.

"First and foremost, Rainforest 4 Foundation is aware of its underlying responsibility to operate in a sustainable manner and protect the nursery and the wider industry from biosecurity threats," the report states.

They will only use organic nursery materials including soils and fertilisers, and clean and pest-free certified production nursery inputs.

Rainforest 4 Foundation says it is also working to achieve outcomes that are economically and environmentally sustainable.

 

The site of a proposed new nursery at Mullumbimby.
The site of a proposed new nursery at Mullumbimby.

 

"This includes irrigation practices, efficient water use, water recycling and disinfestation and, equally importantly, training and the distribution of new learnings," the report states.

"Water use is particularly important.

"Rainforest 4 Foundation will minimise the business' demand for water, ensure more productive and efficient use of water is achieved through the use of irrigation management tools, reuse wastewater to minimise demand, effectively manage sediment and litter, maximise the retention of nutrients to improve efficiency and maintain water quality, and ensure environmentally responsible plant protection products are used.

 

Exterior view of a tunnel similar to the three proposed at a new Mullumbimby nursery.
Exterior view of a tunnel similar to the three proposed at a new Mullumbimby nursery.

 

"The proposed development … will have a modest economic benefit to the construction industry but, through education and riparian planting, a significant social impact on the community."

Rainforest 4 Foundation is a Mullumbimby-based charity that was set up to save rainforests.

Most recently they have been fundraising to buy and protect land in the Daintree.

The DA for the nursery is on public exhibition until March 4. For more information or to make a submission, visit the website.

