Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

New NSW case from Byron Bay hen’s party

by Evin Priest
31st Mar 2021 12:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

New South Wales has recorded one new case of COVID-19, premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed.

The case was recorded after 8pm and will be included in Thursday's numbers. The infectious person attended a hen's party in Byron Bay where positive cases in Queensland were recorded.

"The person did attend at the same venue of the hen's party," Ms Berejiklian said.

It is the first local case of COVID-19 in NSW since March 17, which was linked to a security guard who caught the virus from a quarantine hotel.

It comes as two locally acquired cases were recorded in Queensland overnight, both of which are linked to a cluster from a nurse at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

More to come

Originally published as New NSW case from Byron Bay hen's party

More Stories

byron bay coronavirus covid-19 nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        6 things you must know about Bluesfest 2021

        Premium Content 6 things you must know about Bluesfest 2021

        News From zones where you can stand or not, to prohibited items and ticket terms and conditions, Bluesfest will be different this year.

        Influencer sentenced for involvement in drug syndicate

        Premium Content Influencer sentenced for involvement in drug syndicate

        Crime Mikayla Noakes sentenced for involvement in drug syndicate

        Score a free coffee for doing the right thing while driving

        Premium Content Score a free coffee for doing the right thing while driving

        News Police teamed up with Zaraffa’s as part of new safety campaign

        Passengers locked on train for 24 hours amid COVID fears

        Premium Content Passengers locked on train for 24 hours amid COVID fears

        Health Queenslanders isolating on Ghan train amid remote COVID fears