Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A temporary, drive-in gallery has been installed while the Byron School of Art Project Space while it is unable to open for exhibitions
A temporary, drive-in gallery has been installed while the Byron School of Art Project Space while it is unable to open for exhibitions
News

New Northern Rivers drive-in that isn’t showing movies

Rebecca Fist
23rd May 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL creative industries have been adapting to showcase their works in a post COVID-19 world.

You can't have fries with that, and you won't be able to watch a movie when visiting the region's newest drive-in, but you can do something pretty unique.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy art exhibitions in person from the comfort of their cars at Byron Bay.

The Byron School of Art has installed a temporary drive-in gallery at the BSA Project Space while they are unable to open the space for exhibitions.

Park your car in front of the BSA building at 112 Dalley St, Mullumbimby, and enjoy previews of exhibitions that would have been showing in the BSA Project Space if not for you-know-what.

Showing from now to June 4 is Double Aspect (part one) by Jonathan Kopinski and Kathryn Dolby. Part two will be the full show in 2021.

Double Aspect seeks to explore the shifting nature of artistic influence, with particular interest in the impact of immaterial dialogues on the material production of painting.

This is more fitting than ever given we are viewing each other's work more through the immateriality of a screen, rather than in person, and forming new connections and ideas through these degrees of separation.

Kathryn Dolby, from NSW, and Jonathan Kopinski, from Queensland, have never physically met.

Yet through regular online image sharing and discussion in relation to colour, memory and association, both artists have produced a series of individual, yet connected works that influence and reflect those of the other.

Drop by any time, day or night, to view these original window displays.

Works are available for sale as usual. Just contact the BSA Project Space via phone or email.

More stores

byron school of art coronavirusnorthernrivers drive in northern rivers art northern rivers whats on
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cape Byron is home to the last wild population of this native tree

        premium_icon Cape Byron is home to the last wild population of this native...

        Environment A FUNGAL disease has decimated the species’ population across the country, but 10 remain on the North Coast.

        Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

        Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

        News OVER 70s and those at risk to use library in first hour of opening.

        HAPPY HOUR: 50 people allowed in NSW restaurants from June 1

        HAPPY HOUR: 50 people allowed in NSW restaurants from June 1

        News NSW has taken a big leap towards easing restrictions

        Rural sites allowed to host up to 20 events a year

        premium_icon Rural sites allowed to host up to 20 events a year

        Council News THE council is moving ahead with a new approach to managing rural wedding and...