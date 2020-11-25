New music from four artists on the Northern Rivers

The Northern Rivers has some truly talented musicians within it, and here is some of the best new work from November.

Angie Hudson – Just Two

Singer/Songwriter/collaborator, there’s not much Byron Bay musician Angie Hudson hasn’t tried her hand at in music. In this instance, she’s crafted a new single, Just Two, a debonair, silky, jazz-inspired number which makes for easy listening. The cut wouldn’t feel out of place in the lonely hours of the night or the opening to a Bond Film, it manages to make you feel like you’re the only two in the room.

ECB – Weeks

ECB, East Coast Brotherhood, are back with another trap beat packed single in Weeks and it hits the spot. While JK-47 has become a force of nature in his own right with an exceptional 2020, Chiggz, Nate G and Will aren’t props here and join in to elevate the track with some noticeable depth. The boys from Tweed are going nicely.

Fox Wilde – You Go

The title track off Fox Wilde’s ep, You Go, which sets itself apart as an upbeat single which worms it’s way into your heart and delivers a smile. With its vibrant guitar rifts working against Fox’s soothing vocals, it carries a natural soft indie rock vibe. Coming into the summer months, this is one you can turn the speakers up and turn your windows down as you cruise towards the beach. An understated sound of summer.

JPL – Love Haze

Sometimes, electronic music can feel a bit predictable and a one-gear track after the drop but JPL’s is something a bit different. Chilled electronic isn’t new or groundbreaking but the textured beat which envelopes Love Haze is refreshing as though it invites you on a musical rollercoaster. The cross between the opening piano rift and the electronic track added a real richness. Love Haze will have you loving it from first listen to last.