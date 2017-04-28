New music from Bernard Fanning isn't a pity

A still from the music video for Isn't It a Pity, Bernard Fanning's first single from the album Brutal Dawn, directed by Lucy Dyson.

BRUTAL Dawn is the upcoming music release by Byron Bay resident Bernard Fanning.

The album, to be released on May 26 via Dew Process / Universal Music, was written, produced and mixed in the Byron Shire, at Fanning's La Cueva studios in Tyagarah, with award-winning producer Nick Didia.

Brutal Dawn is the second part to Civil Dusk, Fanning's 2016 release, which earned him an Aria for Best Adult Contemporary Album last year.

It was the day after returning from Sydney after winning the accolade that Fanning started recording Brutal Dawn in Tyagarah.

Recording of the album was finished around the New Year, while Fanning was playing at Falls Festival Byron Bay.

The artist will go back to the North Byron Parklands this July as part of the Splendour in the Grass 2017 line up.

First single

Isn't It a Pity is the first track from Brutal Dawn.

Isn't It A Pity shifts between mellow verses and a chorus driven by a gritty soul groove.

The idea of renewal and forward motion is captured in the final verse: "Now all your fabled advice rings of emptiness and studied lines...But I have resolved to erase all the bitterness and venom in my veins'.

Fanning explained the story behind the song.

"I was listening to Bobby Blue Bland's Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City, and I loved the way the Philly strings gave it a lot more melody and power without making it beefy," he said.

"When we recorded it we were deliberately trying to keep it from rocking too much so we replaced what were horns, with strings and it did the trick.

"Clare Bowditch helped on the weird backing vocals which helps it all sound big, without being heavy. It was a bit of an arm wrestle this song, but I love where it ended up."

Isn't It A Pity also features his band The Black Fins: Salliana Campbell providing fiddle, Matt Engelbrecht on bass, Andrew Morris laying down guitar and Declan Kelly on drums and a special guest appearance by good friend Clare Bowditch who provides backing vocals.

Watch the music video for Isn't It A Pity, created by the award-winning Lucy Dyson:

Brutal Dawn can be pre-ordered via all online music retailers.