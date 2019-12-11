New medical centre to operate 365 days a year

A NEW medical centre located within the new Mercato on Byron shopping complex is set to start operating later this month in Byron Bay.

A spokesman for the developers confirmed the new centre is expected to have a ‘soft-opening’ within the next couple of weeks.

When it’s fully operational, the centre is expected two have two shifts of six doctors each, working from 8am to midnight, every day of the year, including Christmas Day and all other public holidays.

“It will have a fully equipped nurse station, a specialised procedure room, so that they can do day procedures and to follow up on patients,” he said.

“The procedure room was specially designed to handle patient care and some emergency care.

“We have allowed from good parking and access to the facility, and our patients will get free parking in the complex while at our offices.

“We will also have an in-house pathology provider, so all our pathology will be done here, and we’ll also have specialist radiology equipment like X-rays and ultrasound equipment.”

The spokesman said the clinic itself will offer a very welcoming environment.

“We want to make it something that the whole family will enjoy going into, a place where people feel comfortable at,” he said.

“The clinic is ultra modern and as comfortable as possible.”

The medical centre will also offer space for visiting medical specialists from Sydney, Brisbane or other centres to see patients in Byron Bay.

“Two additional rooms will handle visiting specialists coming to Byron, so patients living locally don’t have to travel out to see the doctors they need in different specialities,” the spokesman said.

The aim of the centre is very soon to be open 365 days a year.

“We won’t be closing, our aim is to open soon and to be open on Christmas Day, and then on New Year’s Day, Australia Day and so on,” he said.

“When the shopping centre is open, we are open, and the shopping centre is always open,” he said.