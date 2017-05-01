News

New long-range shark shield a guardian for the ocean

1st May 2017 8:20 AM

SHARK Shield, the manufacturers of an electrical shark deterrent, have announced the pre-production release of a long-range version of its technology.

The announcement was made following their presentation at the Senate inquiry into shark mitigation and deterrent measures last week.

The new Shark Shield Ocean Guardian is based on 20 years of research and utilizes a patented Metamaterial Electromagnetic Transducer, with expectations of repelling sharks within a 100-meter diameter of each unit installed.

"The Ocean Guardian has been many years in the making andhas come about through a partnership with leading physicists and biologists," Shark Shield CEO Lindsay Lyon said.

"We have been able to produce a long-range shark deterrent solution to not only protect beach goers but significantly reduce the environmental impacts caused by using shark nets, drum lines and culling."

The new transducer form is based on technology used to treat patients in the medical field including, oncology, urology and other chronic diseases, with clinical studies demonstrating that the electromagnetic field does not affect the health of humans or ocean life, such as sharks or dolphins.

"Sharks have small short range electrical receptors in their snouts used for finding food," Lyon said.

"Shark Shield's electromagnetic field causes unbearable spasms in these sensitive sensors, which turn sharks away, this has been well proven over the past twenty years.

"The Ocean Guardian leverages this weakness in sharks to not only deter them, but in the long run we hope to teach them to stay away from beaches protected by Shark Shield.

"Classical conditioning, also known as Pavlovianor respondent conditioning, refers to a learning procedure in which a biologically potent stimulus, such as food, is paired with a previously neutral stimulus, such as long term use of Shark Shield Ocean Guardian.

"With our Ocean Guardian in place, over time sharks will learn to not enter the area and over time will avoid the area due to the unpleasant effects of the electromagnetic field."

Facts about the Shark Shield Ocean Guardian:

  • The Ocean Guardian transducer utilizes Metamaterials, or sometimes also known as Artificial Electromagnetic Materials, these are new materials, which have anomalous interaction with electromagnetic fields.
  • The engineering of these unique materials results in physical properties not otherwise obtainable with natural materials enabling advanced improvements in the performance of conventional electromagnetic devices.
  • Starting from these concepts and theoretical background of artificial electromagnetic materials and metamaterials, Shark Shield has developed a transducer with significantly improved losses.
  • The creation of this negative index material has resulted in a reduction of transducer losses in producing electromagnetic fields, this innovation has led to the new long range technology in the new Shark Shield Ocean Guardian

Shark Shield is seeking a $1M in investment capital to complete the commercialization of the Ocean Guardian, which will also be targeted at the global luxury yacht market, and will be partnering with independent scientists to further validate the company's own extensive testing.

Visit www.sharkshield.com for more information.

Topics:  northern rivers environment shark sharks shark shield

SHARK Shield, the manufacturers of an electrical shark deterrent, have announced the pre-production release of a long-range version of its technology.

