The first reactions for Disney’s Lion King remake are overwhelmingly positive.
New Lion King a ‘game changer’

11th Jul 2019 2:00 PM

Critics have labelled Disney's live action remake of The Lion King a "masterpiece," describing it as both "visually and audibly astounding".

While the highly-anticipated movie doesn't hit cinemas until next week, the film has been screened for reviewers who have heaped praise on the ambitious project.

 

 

 

However, some critics did point out the visually stunning movie had limitations; namely the lack of expression on animal characters' faces.

 

Almost more anticipated than the release of The Lion King could be what Beyoncé will wear to promote the live-action Disney film.

The singer, 37, brought high glamour to the premiere in Hollywood with a bejewelled black and silver Alexander McQueen men's blazer over a matching mini dress with floor-length glittering tulle skirt, reports the New York Post.

While she turned heads on the red carpet, Beyoncé did what she does best: dropped a surprise single from the upcoming movie soundtrack ahead of the July 18 theatre release.

The song, called Spirit, will also be featured on an album she's curated called The Lion King: The Gift, a compilation of international artists.

Beyoncé voices Nala in the film; Donald Glover voices Simba and sings Can You Feel The Love Tonight with the pop star. Other stars include Seth Rogen (Pumba), Billy Eichner (Timon), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), John Oliver (Zazu) and more.

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.

