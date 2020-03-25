New limits on personal training and bootcamps

A group of four women and one man exercise together outdoors in a park. The man is the instructor leading the group in a boot camp style workout. They are in the grass doing squats while holding a type of weight called a kettlebell or a girya. Springtime, lots of green in the composition. Shot in Atlanta, Georgia.

Boot camps and personal training sessions will be limited to 10 people per group under strict new limits announced by the Federal Government.

After ordering the closure of all gyms from midday on Monday March 23, Prime Minister Scott Morrison tonight announced community and recreation centres, health clubs and fitness centres must also shut their doors.

After some initial confusion over what was covered by the ban on gyms, Mr Morrison said tonight yoga and barre studios, spin facilities, saunas and wellness centres where all covered by new closure orders.

"Boot camps and personal training, is limited to a maximum of 10 people." he said.

"And the social distancing arrangements must be strictly enforced." This means at least 1.5 metres between each person. The changes come in from midnight Wednesday night.

Mr Morrison said social, sporting based activities and swimming pools were also included.

He said the aim was to limit the gathering of people in large numbers that could lead to the transmission of the virus, such as social sporting activities at community ovals.

HOW TO STAY ACTIVE

With gyms closing all around the country, many are working frantically to offer the best outcome for clients, with some offering programs online to motivate clients to achieve their fitness goals.

While many people don't want to cancel or freeze their memberships, the current climate is sending people that way by default.

Gyms and indoor sporting venues have been closed to the public since noon on March 23 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: MatrixPictures

CAN I GET A REFUND ON MY GYM MEMBERSHIP?

A business isn't allowed to keep charging you for a service they are unable to provide, according to Jonathan Brown, consumer advocate at CHOICE.

"Your gym should offer you a suspension of fees or cancellation as they close. If you've paid fees in advance, talk to your gym about your options," Mr Brown said.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) explained on its site if payments have been deducted "then you should contact the business to have the payments refunded".

Gymgoers take their training outdoors while adhering to social distancing rules. Picture: MatrixPictures

However, the Australian Consumer Law works a little differently if you have paid for a service that is cancelled because of government restrictions rather than a business failure to deliver.

"Look closely at your contract and see what options are available - many gyms are providing proactive refunds or credit notes for future use," Mr Brown advised.

The ACCC stated that if gym members have made an upfront payment that covers the period of the closure, then they should be receiving a refund or credit note or voucher for that period.

But again, if the service has been suspended due to government restrictions, this impacts rights to a refund under consumer guarantees.

"You should look at the terms and conditions of your contract and any cancellation policy announced by the business," the ACCC stated.

"It is best if you contact the gym directly to request a refund or other remedy such as a credit note or voucher."

A closure sign out the front of Anytime Fitness Belfield in Sydney’s southwest Picture: news.com.au

WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVOURITE GYMS DOING?

On its Instagram page, Fitness First Australia told its clients memberships would be put on "time freeze" until they resume business.

"We will contact you via email with the details. In the meantime, keep an eye out for at-home workouts and resources coming soon so you can continue to train and maintain peace of mind during this time of closure," it said.

Anytime Fitness Australia chief operating officer Simon Thompson told news.com.au the company was working "closely with our individually owned and operated partners to come to the best solution for our 560,000 members".

"At this stage, our priority is to keep our members informed directly, and we are hoping to confirm next steps as soon as possible."

F45 Australia has fast-tracked the release of its at-home program, which can be accessed via the F45 Challenge app and website.

"The launch package is free for all existing F45 members and provides daily equipment-free workouts based on the popular 'Gravity' in-studio class led by the Face of F45, Cory George," F45 said in a statement to news.com.au

"F45 is all about making fitness accessible to communities around the globe and has adapted to support its members during these unprecedented times."

Jetts Fitness has also just launched its online home-based service, Jetts at Home, offering members with training tips, workouts, nutritional ideas and overall advice to support wellbeing.

A gym goer enjoying at Anytime Fitness in Burwood, in Sydney’s inner west, shortly before the closures came into effect. Picture: MatrixPictures

Tim West, managing director and co-founder of 12RND Fitness, said he, together with staff from their 80 locations across Australia, were doing all they could to continue to engage with members.

"Our membership pricing and terms differ from club to club, but most members often opt for a weekly or fortnightly direct debit in exchange for unlimited training throughout the week," Mr West told news.com.au

"In this instance, these members are allowed to hold or suspend their membership usually up to six to eight weeks in a year, either free of charge or for a small fee."

But as a result of the current circumstances, Mr West said members could suspend indefinitely until further notice, "and it is in these instances that members have offered to continue paying as usual or pay a portion of their usual rate".

"Above all, the community that we have fostered in our club environment is what we know our members have appreciated and valued the most, to the point where we've had members offer to continue paying their membership fee despite not being able to attend their club for a workout."

To help keep members active, the nationwide club will launch a new mobile app that provides equipment-free workouts that can be done from home, following the same style workout provided in-club.

You can find a list of free, at-home workouts here, including access to Chris Hemsworth's program Centre.

HOW TO STAY HEALTHY RIGHT NOW

Health and wellness industry expert Richard Kerrigan has shared his top five tips below.

Plan your exercise sessions - just like you would a normal meeting in your diary. Take regular breaks to boost productivity - either go for a (socially distanced) walk or stretch it out at home Prioritise your health and mental wellbeing and put this right at the top of your "to-do" list. Staying mentally 'in check' will allow you to stay positive and on track during uncertain times. Stay hydrated and fill up on green leafy salads with lean protein and colourful fruits. Try to avoid high salt and heavily processed foods Keep an eye on your calorie intake - as you are stuck at home, it's more than likely that you'll be less active than normal, so you won't need to consume as much food or calories.

Originally published as New limits on personal training and bootcamps