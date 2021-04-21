New IVF clinic will save couples big dollars

A new IVF clinic in Lismore is helping people struggling with fertility issues.

Lismore couple Wan Sukserm and Matt Thompson have been struggling with infertility for years.

In their efforts to fall pregnant, they’ve been travelling to Brisbane for specialist treatment, but said the 360km round trip each time was “really difficult”.

“We had done it around eight times and we just couldn’t keep it up,” Mr Thompson said.

“Fertility issues are difficult as is, but to add the stress of travel and the financial burden to that can be overwhelming.”

The couple started looking for other options and found First Step Fertility was opening in Lismore.

And in further good news, it’s a bulk billing clinic.

First Step Fertility specialist Dr Andrew Davidson.

“The convenience of having this specialist service situated locally with the added benefit that it is bulk-billed is fantastic,” Mr Thompson said.

“We are looking forward to starting our journey with First Step Fertility, it’s been a good experience so far with our initial appointments.”

First Step Fertility, on Ballina Road, is Lismore’s first non-means tested bulk-billing IVF clinic.

Dr Andrew Davidson, a specialist at the clinic, said patients will be able to see experienced and qualified fertility specialists and nurses.

Couples can also access a choice of IVF treatments and a combination of telehealth and face-to-face consultations.

“The clinic meets a growing demand for a more affordable, accessible and flexible IVF solution but still with a highly professional service and caring team, and this is what First Step Fertility will offer,” Dr Davidson said.

The clinic offers two types of IVF treatments ‒ In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) from their world class facility.

Patients must hold a Medicare card in order to be bulk-billed for their treatment, but there will be no financial means testing.

There are no out-of-pocket expenses for a fully-stimulated IVF cycle at First Step Fertility.

Out-of-pocket costs apply for day surgery for egg retrievals ($1150 to $1350), non-PBS medication costs (about $300), frozen embryo transfers, and some pathology tests.

Payment plans are available.

Dr Davidson said patients would be kept informed about what to expect.

“First Step Fertility has access to top global fertility research and development through its partnership with CHA Medical Group, allowing for world-class solutions and treatment for its patients, yet all within financial reach,” he said.

For more information about First Step Fertility visit www.firststepfertility.com.au or call 1800 111 373.

The clinic is located at 133 Ballina Road, Lismore.