Helping save hospitality industry during lockdown

LIKE many hospitality places, St Elmo Dining in Byron Bay and Milk and Honey in Mullumbimby, have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

With a lack of customers, the funds have dried up, but that's where Save Hospitality Movement is hoping to step in and help.

Arranged by SilverChef and inKind, Save Hospitality Movement sees the public able to buy credit from their favourite restaurants to use when the restaurants re-open in the future while giving the restaurant money to use now.

"It gives you a little bit of cash coming through the door that you can use to pay suppliers or use to pay staff … and we can purchase stock and pay staff when we re-open, it just means there's a safety net there," Angela Honeywell, owner of St Elmo Dining and Milk and Honey, said.

"I think this is a great initiative that they have come up with to try and help the industry," she said.

SilverChef believes these funds could be the difference between a business opening or closing it's doors for good after the pandemic ends.

"These immediate cash injections could mean the difference in a business being able to continue to offer takeaway and delivery, or for those who have closed their doors, to be in a position to re-open once government lockdowns are lifted," SilverChef's head of customer experience, Jeremy Mangan said.

The movement's success relies on public support and both Mrs Honeywell and Mr Mangan agree that this support is crucial.

"When we're allowed to re-open, if you want your favourite businesses or your favourite cafes open and you want to keep going to them, then this is a way that you can help make sure they're there on the other side," Mrs Honeywell said.

"Local businesses are the heart and soul of our way of life, having a bit of banter with your local barista while grabbing a coffee on the way to work is routine for a lot of people, myself included. Whether it's a dining experience, a haircut or a fruit and veg run, these businesses are vital to our local communities from employment to enjoyment and everything in between," Mr Mangan said.

For more information or to buy a gift card, visit www.savehospitality.org.