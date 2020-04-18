Menu
Kingscliff resident Simone Tardent has bought two home sites at Kingscoast - one to live in and one as an investment. Photo: SUPPLIED.
Lifestyle

New homes in high demand as families change priorities

bob anthony
18th Apr 2020 6:00 AM
HOME sites on the Tweed Coast are in high demand as one local development site is almost sold out.

Inquiries for the Kingscoast residential development site at Cudgen has remained consistent according to Intrapac Property's Rachael Ford.

"Some people are finally finding the time to sit at the computer and look into a new home now that they can no longer work or need to stay at home with kids" Ms Ford said.

The Kingscoast sales manager said the Cudgen community vibe was strong with locals and was a great place to raise children.

"Plus there have been all kinds of new creative ventures popping up in and around Cudgen," she said.

"I think particularly now lifestyle and nature are top of the list for a lot of people. That's what's good about Kingscoast. You are close but you are still surrounded by nature".

Located at Crescent St off Tweed Coast Rd, the boutique neighbourhood is a five minute drive to the Kingscliff Post Office.

Kingscliff resident Simone Tardent bought two blocks at 112-site community, one to live in with her family and the other as an investment.

"It's so close to Kingscliff," Simone said.

"And with the new Tweed Valley Hospital so close we think it's a really great investment.

"We haven't been able to afford to buy in Kingscliff and some of the house and land packages at Kingscoast are actually cheaper than buying a Kingscliff townhouse".

Land at Kingscoast is priced from $399,000 and $479,000 for level home sites.

Rachael Ford can be contacted on 1300 899 715 or email info@kingscoast.com.au

To book a video conference call, visit kingscoast.com.au

