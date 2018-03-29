New, fresh and vibrant

MENU CHOICES: The new chef at the Byron Bay Services Club, Glen Mason.

MENU CHOICES: The new chef at the Byron Bay Services Club, Glen Mason. Deb Milgate

CHEF Glen Mason has broadened the Byron Bay Services Club's new menu, creating restaurant quality dishes with an emphasis on fresh and vibrant ingredients.

Originally from New Zealand, Glen has more than 20 years' experience and was head chef for Bill Granger at his Woollahra restaurant, also working in the UK and Canada before making Byron Bay his home.

He was inspired to become a chef while working after school as a 'dishie' at local restaurant Christopher's.

Glen's food focus is on fresh and healthy alternatives.

"Club food doesn't have to come out of a deep fryer," he said. "We have access to great produce and ingredients close-by so why not showcase them."

Byron Shire News was fortunate enough to sample a few dishes from the new dinner menu.

The Chop Bowl (as in freshly chopped ingredients) was an unexpected delight of colour and flavour, with quinoa, charred vegetables, salad, sauerkraut and spiced macadamias.

It offers diners a healthy vegetarian, gluten-free, vegan option that tastes great and you could also add haloumi or chicken.

Next up was the oven-roasted Tasmanian salmon served on a bed of corn and soybean succotash, whole wheat spätzle.

The fish was cooked perfectly with a crispy skin and came with a delicious salsa verde.

Meat-lovers will be impressed by the 200 gram South East Queensland fillet. Accompanied by an onion soubise, kipfler potatoes and a tasty jus. This dish would be at home in any top restaurant.

The Services Club Bistro has retained many of the original favourites and there are some great meal nights to entice members and visitors to come in and dine.

Wednesday and Friday features the popular roast carvery, Mondays you can enjoy a rump steak for just $18.90, there's parmy Tuesday, curries on Thursday, and Sunday is all about the burgers.

Deb Milgate and Reif I'anson were guests of Byron Bay Services Club.