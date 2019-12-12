New film tells Suzi Q’s story

AFTER more than five decades in the music industry, the pioneering 'Queen of Rock N Roll', Suzi Quatro is ready to re-claim her crown in the new documentary Suzi Q - the definitive, unexpurgated story of the girl from Detroit City who revolutionized the image of women in rock'n'roll.

Shot across three continents over four years, and featuring almost 400 pieces of archive (including concert footage), 42 songs, and candid interviews with icons such as Alice Cooper, Deborah Harry, Joan Jett, Henry Winkler and the legendary rocker herself, the acclaimed new documentary SUZI Q opens nationwide on 21 November following its World Premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival last month and it's UK Cinema release in October.

For four and a half years, Melbourne-based Director Liam Firmager and producer Tait Brady have been working on the film, inspired by Suzi's enduring career and fearless character to create in intimate insight into a driven, ageless performer.

Along the way, they've also created a revisionist history of women in rock'n'roll - before Suzi, there were virtually no women in rock, and absolutely none who played bass and sang lead vocals and led the band and rocked out and reached millions of people around the world.

When she broke out in 1973, Suzi re-wrote the rulebook and along the way has sold more than 50 million records; is still recording and touring at 69.

Firmager was introduced to Suzi by a mutual connection while she was touring Australia in 2015.

They quickly established a rapport and Suzi agreed with the proposal to make a film based around her life and career.

Soon after, Liam asked Producer Tait Brady to be involved, and both immediately imagined a documentary with a much wider scope than the conventional biographical 'rock-doc'.

At Palace Cinemas Byron Bay tomorrow Friday at 6.30pm.