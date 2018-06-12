New arts festival will help us face our own mortality

PROMO: Tickets are for sale to the July festival.

THE We are All Going to Die mini-film festival is coming to the Bay.

After selling out screenings across Sydney and New Zealand, Byron local, Stefan Hunt, brings the festival's message: fear less, live more, because we're all going to die anyway, right?

The three day event deals with themes around fear through the lens of our inevitable death.

Don't be fooled by the taboo name though, this multi-media festival of art, film, photography and immersive experiences, created by local and international artists, is an amusement park for your soul.

There are some free and some ticketed events so visit the website and don't miss out.

At Pighouse Flicks and other venues in Byron Bay, July 5 to 7. For details visit wereallgoingto.com/byron.