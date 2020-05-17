Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
OWNERS of restricted dog breeds or dogs and cats declared dangerous that have not been desexed in the Byron Shire will be required to pay new annual fees from July 1.
OWNERS of restricted dog breeds or dogs and cats declared dangerous that have not been desexed in the Byron Shire will be required to pay new annual fees from July 1.
News

New fees for dangerous dogs and cats

Francis Witsenhuysen
17th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OWNERS of restricted dog breeds or dogs and cats declared dangerous that have not been desexed in the Byron Shire will be required to pay new annual fees from July 1.

The new charges are the result of changes to the NSW Government’s Companion Animals Act which aim to encourage pet owners to better manage the behaviour of their cats and dogs.

Byron Shire Council’s director sustainable economy and environment director, Shannon Burt, said the new annual fee was $80.

“It is important for cat owners in the Byron Shire to know that they will have to pay that annual fee for any cat that is not desexed by four months of age,” Ms Burt said.

“This is in addition to the one-off pet registration fee.

The aim of the new annual charges is to encourage people to de-sex their cats and help address concerns about feral, stray and roaming animals.”

Exemptions will be in place for cats that are registered by July 1 and for cats that are kept for breeding purposes by members of recognised breeding organisations.

“Owners of dogs that are deemed to be restricted breeds, such as American Pitbull Terriers, Pitbull Terriers and Japanese Tosas will also have to pay an annual fee of $195 in addition to the one-off pet registration fee,” she said.

“This also applies to any dog declared by a council to be a restricted dog or dogs that are declared dangerous.”

Byron Shire Council has written to all owners of dogs that will be subject to the new charges and advised them of the changes.

The new charges are being implemented by Councils across NSW from 1 July 2020.

For more information go to www.olg.nsw.gov.au/public/dogs-cats/responsible-pet-ownership-program

byron shire byron shire council dogs and cats new fees northern rivers councils northern rivers pets pet owners
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s reopening and what’s still closed in the Byron Shire

        premium_icon What’s reopening and what’s still closed in the Byron Shire

        News SOME restrictions have been eased in NSW from today.

        Is paintball on the list of things you can do this weekend?

        premium_icon Is paintball on the list of things you can do this weekend?

        News PAINTBALL Skirmish Ballina Byron has been closed for seven weeks.

        Lismore live music scene struggling, even before coronavirus

        premium_icon Lismore live music scene struggling, even before coronavirus

        News “THE past two years it’s been a bit of a lull … it’s been a sombre feeling in town...

        ‘They're trying not to stand down 50 staff’: MP on Bluesfest

        premium_icon ‘They're trying not to stand down 50 staff’: MP on Bluesfest

        News BALLINA MP Tamara Smith says she trusts that Bluesfest punters will get their...