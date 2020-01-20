Menu
Byron Bay Brewery is relaunching Pighouse Flicks under a new name, Brew House Theatre.
Entertainment

New events brewing as beloved theatre returns after rebrand

20th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
BYRON Bay Brewery has relaunched its iconic Pighouse Flicks under a new name.

Brew House Theatre will return with a number of listings this week.

The intimate venue has been an integral community meeting point for theatre and art lovers since 1995.

Pighouse Flicks closed last year, but the brewery's operators heard this had caused upset in the community, so it's been revived.

The Brew House Theatre will be home to live stand-up comedy, art house films, family movies, surf premieres, intimate concerts, seminars, Q&As and more.

"We're really excited to extend our boundaries to include the theatre's natural charm to our diverse entertainment offering," venue manager William Brennan said.

"Our aim is to create a space where our guests can unwind, enjoy a movie, laugh along with comedians, relax and have a good time." 

Events coming up at the theatre include:

• January 22: Films For Change Presents Jane

• January 24: Films For Change Presents Machine

• January 25: Fun Boys Presents Surfers For Climate. Charity based surf film event.

• February 1: The Country Witches Association Presents Gretal Killeen

The theatre seats 100 people and is available for to hire for functions and events.

A state-of-the-art sound system and projection equipment is included in venue hire.

Check out Brew House Theatre on Facebook for more information.

Byron Shire News

