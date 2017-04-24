New event for Northern Rivers gourmet food lovers

A FUN new event will light up the streets of Byron Bay where a world of flavours will ignite your taste buds with over 20 gourmet food trucks from all around the region.

The front carpark of the Byron Bay Brewery will light up when it's taken over by 20 food trucks, live music and family fun entertainment.

This year's Bluesfest Busking Competition winner Tay Oskee will be providing the entertainment with his unique style of roots, folk and rock.

Sydney-based artist Harvey will continue the entertainment in the beer garden, performing coastal folk tunes.

Event parking will be at the Butler St Reserve.

Festivities will be held from 4pm-10pm on Saturday, April 29 at 1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay.