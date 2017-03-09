New drug education program in Byron Bay

YEAR 5 and 6 students in the Byron Shire will this year have access to a new drug education program which, for the first time, covers illegal drugs.

Life Education's 'Decisions' module has a focus on decision-making and personal choices in risk situations.

While Life Education's program has always discussed legal drugs such as tobacco, alcohol and caffeine, 'Decisions' now offers schools the choice of content in relation to illegal drugs in its upper primary school program.

Life Education NSW has recently launched six new programs for K-2 about establishing healthy living, eating and exercise to combat growing child obesity rates.

To celebrate the launch of these new programs, The Tweed/Byron Life Education Action Group will be holding a Healthy Harold Family Fun Day from 9.30am-3pm on Saturday, March 18 at Bryon Bay Public School at 17 Kingsley St, Byron Bay.

Families and friends are invited to come along and join in the fun and get your very own photo taken with Healthy Harold, everyone's favourite giraffe.

The event is supported by the Bangalow Lions Club and Lennox Head Lions Club and promises to provide hours of family entertainment, including sporting activities, entertainment, food stalls, and interactive sessions in the iconic Healthy Harold vans.