Subscribe
Login
New drive-through COVID-19 facility for Lismore

JASMINE BURKE
27th May 2020 12:00 PM
PEOPLE wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can use the convenience of a new drive-through facility in Lismore.

QML Pathology opened the testing facility today in the car park of the Karinga Motel, 258 Molesworth Street, Lismore and is open from 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday.

“We are pleased to be able to provide Northern Rivers residents with the safest and most

convenient method to test for coronavirus,” said QML General Manager Kerri McPhie.

READ>> How long will you really have to wait for a flu shot?

“QML continues to open drive-through clinics to make it easier for more people to be tested as lockdown restrictions begin to ease and business and community activity begins to return.”

QML Pathology recently completed a significant increase in its overall COVID-19 testing

capacity and now has the capability to process up to 8,000 tests per day.

“Anyone 8 years and older can come to the drive-through for collection of a swab specimen

for COVID-19 testing,” said Dr Renu Vohra, Head of Microbiology and Immunology at QML.

“All people who would like to be tested need is a pathology request form from their doctor and they will be able to use the drive-through clinic.”

Residents wishing to use the service will need to arrive in a vehicle and have their pathology

request form from their GP, their Medicare card and ID.

Patients must remain in their vehicles at all times while a collector in full protective equipment will perform the test.

Test results are generally provided to referring GPs within 24 to 48 hours of the samples reaching the laboratory.

Lismore Northern Star

