New doughnut garden makes sweet dreams come true

A DOUGHNUT garden may sound like something out of a fairy tale, but that's the exciting new concept from one of Queensland's top hospitality teams.

Ursula and Ben Watts, behind Gold Coast eateries Bam Bam Bakehouse and Custard Canteen, are set to launch Chinderella - a gorgeous garden cafe specialising in hot doughnuts and coffee.

Just a cinnamon sprinkle from their other Northern NSW noshery Cubby, in the suburb of Chinderah, the fresh venture will be entirely outdoors - serving doughnuts from a van, alongside the likes of housemade sausage rolls, smoothies and other grab-and-go goodies.

"We got stuck in mid-COVID and have been chipping away at it over the past few months," said Ursula Watts.

The restaurateur said the space will overlook the Tweed River with picnic tables, lots of greenery and flowers.

"It's the fun, cute little sister to Cubby Bakehouse," she said.

"Cubby itself can get really busy, so we see the new venue as giving locals and passers-by another option for a relaxing spot to grab a coffee and a bite in the area."

The new eatery is set to open in the next few weeks.

