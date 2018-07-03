American Dodge Challenger SRT mixes it with Ferrari

THE world's most powerful production V8 propels the new Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye into supercar territory.

Stonking performance is guaranteed from American car maker's performance flagship, thanks to supercharged 6.2-litre V8, with outputs of 594kW/959Nm.

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Its acceleration and top speed figures surpass anything on Australian roads, including larger capacity engines in the likes of the V12-powered Ferrari 812 Superfast and Lamborghini Aventador S - both of which cost well in excess of $500,000.

The Redeye is the full-time production sibling of the limited edition Challenger Demon, powered by the same engine. As with the Demon, the Redeye scores several performance upgrades to achieve the stratospheric outputs.

Packing the world's largest factory fitted supercharger, the Redeye has a higher rev limit, upgraded cooling, stronger internals and a beefed-up eight-speed automatic transmission.

The brutal combination enables the spicy two-door to hit 100km/h from rest in a little more than 3.4 seconds on the way to a top speed of 327km/h.

The Dodge is unlikely to make it down under but the door is open for future American muscle cars to land in local showrooms.

For evidence of the growing appetite for American performance cars in Australia, there is the popularity of the Ford Mustang - which is the best selling sports car in the country and the Blue Oval's No. 1 passenger car. The soon-to-launch Chevrolet Camaro is being imported and converted to right-hand drive by HSV.

Dodge's sibling brand Jeep fits a detuned version of the supercharged 6.2-litre V8 to the world's fastest production SUV, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.