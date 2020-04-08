New doco to investigate Tiger King mystery

Tiger King's Carole Baskin and her missing husband Don Lewis are to be the focus of a new true crime documentary amid her feud with Netflix.

Carole runs the Big Cat Animal Sanctuary in Tampa, Florida and features in the hit Netflix docu-series thanks to her rivalry with animal collector, Joe Exotic.

While the Netflix series focused mainly on Joe and the fact he is serving time in prison for trying to hire a hitman to kill Carole, her relationship with first husband Don garnered a lot of attention from fans too, The Sun reports.

Don went missing in 1997 after 'going away to Costa Rica' and never returning.

Police are seeking the public's help for new leads in the disappearance of Jack "Don" Lewis.

He was declared legally dead in 2002, and Carole has vehemently denied Joe's accusations that she killed Jack and either buried his body under a septic tank, or fed him to her tigers.

However, true crime network ID (Investigation Discovery) is jumping on the success of Tiger King and people's interest in Carole by making a new documentary about what really happened to Don.

The channel said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly: "Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the centre ring of the big cat circus.

"Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin's master plan finally take effect?

Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue. Picture: Loren Elliott/Tampa Bay Times via AP

"Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes?

"No one seems to be talking - except for one man - and that man is the centre of ID's upcoming investigative series."

Since the seven-episode series first launched on Netflix, Carole has slammed how her first marriage was portrayed.

She wrote in a lengthy blog: "Anyone who wants to put up the money to replace our sceptic tanks is welcome to dig them all up."

Carole has been snubbed by the streaming service ahead of a reunion episode, but has insisted she "wants nothing to do with it anyway".

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as New doco to investigate Tiger King mystery