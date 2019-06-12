Details on Meghan, Harry’s next royal tour

New details have emerged about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next big international tour.

According to ITV, the couple are planning to visit several African countries in the British autumn - sometime between September-November - including Malawi, where Harry is hoping to expand the reach of his charity Sentabale, which supports children affected by HIV and AIDS.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also expected to visit Angola, where they will continue Diana's work in highlighting the ongoing issues with landmines.

Harry's mother famously visited the country in January 1997 - just months before her tragic death - and was pictured in an iconic set of photographs walking through a minefield in a protective visor and vest.

Diana toured a minefield in body armour during her visit to Angola to see for herself the carnage mines cause. Picture: Arthur Edwards

The Duke is now aiming to fulfil her legacy on the campaign to ban landmines, which he has previously admitted wasn't "universally popular".

"Some believed she (Diana) had stepped over the line into the arena of political campaigning - but for her this wasn't about politics; it was about people," he said on International Mine Awareness Day in 2017.

"She knew she had a big spotlight to shine, and she used it to bring attention on the people that others had forgotten, ignored or were too afraid to support."

Harry and Meghan are also expected to visit South Africa as part of their trip.

It's not yet known whether Meghan and baby Archie will be able to join Harry in Angola due to the security risks, but it's understood they will travel as a family of three for at least some of the African tour.

It comes just months after reports first surfaced the high-profile royal couple are planning to spend up to six months living in Africa over the next few years in a bid to harness their popularity and focus on issues around conservation, education and the environment.