New community pool in $32 million Coast development

Churches of Christ in Queensland has gained permission to build a new pool for community use at its $32 million Little Mountain development.

A NEW pool with community access has been approved as part of a $32 million development across the road from a large Coast school.

Churches of Christ in Queensland is already building a 96-bed residential aged care facility on its Parklands Boulevard site opposite Meridan State College.

The new 25m pool and learn to swim pool as well as a cafe and hairdressing salon will be among the features open to the wider community after gaining Sunshine Coast Council approval this week.

Churches of Christ in Queensland seniors and supported living director Bryan Mason said the organisation's focus was to develop a state-of-the-art community hub and seniors living campus where the local community and people living on the campus would have access to a range of services, facilities and social spaces.

Mr Mason said a place of worship was also proposed in the site's community centre but it was still in the early days of planning.

He said construction of that centre was progressing well.

"Recent weather events have slowed construction down slightly, but we look forward to opening in early-2019," Mr Mason said.

The council received submissions detailing community concerns about noise from pool activities impacting on nearby homes.

It said the organisation would put acoustic screening up on the western boundary of the pool and imposed conditions no megaphones or amplified music could be used.

"The construction of the pool will incorporate recommendations from (the) acoustic report and noise management plan to address any impacts for neighbouring properties," Mr Mason said.