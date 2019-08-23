Menu
MANAGER: Byron Community Centre's new General Manager Louise O'Connell.
New community heart beats at centre

23rd Aug 2019 12:29 PM

BYRON Byron Community Centre has appointed a new General Manager, Louise O'Connell.

As the former CEO of the fundraising and philanthropic arm of the University of Newcastle, Ms O'Connell brings dedication for social welfare and community development to the role, as well as a passion for the arts.

"I'd like to start by acknowledging the energy, vision and wisdom of my predecessor, Paul Spooner,” Ms O'Connell said.

"Along with staff, volunteers and the management committee, he's laid a great foundation and it is a privilege to continue the great work they have been doing.”

"What I hope is to secure long-term funding for all of these projects to ensure that future generations can make use of them,” she said.

"Some people may not know that the Centre's building on Jonson Street has been used by the community for more than 100 years.

"I'm looking forward to connecting with organisations and individuals in our community who can help make sure the centre continues to thrive for the next 100.”

Ms O'Connell described the Byron Community Centre as the beating heart of Byron Bay.

