New claims by father of missing girl

Layla Leisha was missing for more than four years.

THE father of Layla Leisha, the young girl found safe after going missing four years ago, has made new claims about his daughter.

Shahrainier Eric "Shem" Leisha, 45, who goes by the indigenous name of Kooradaman Darngee, has posted on social media a claim that Layla is still in his care.

"To all those concerned, 'Out of the mouths of Babes', … my Family and I still have My Daughter safe in our care!" the post read.

Friends responded to Mr Darngee saying, "She was never missing," and "Keep up the good work protecting your daughter Kooradaman Darngee."

In other social media posts, Mr Darngee claimed welfare workers were "corrupt" and that

"Customary Tribal Law Patriarchal Laws overrides" Australian Government laws or "judicial statutes".

Mr Darngee had also made claims that his daughter was being groomed as part of a sanctioned paedophile ring involving police, the Freemasons and various lawyers.

Police found Layla this week at the Woorabinda Aboriginal community, just 100km from where she vanished four years ago.

Layla Leisha was seven when her father failed to return her after a weekend access visit in 2014, and her mother reported her as missing.

Reports said Layla had been spotted in the Queensland town of Rockhampton two weeks ago.

Child recovery expert Col Chapman has worked on some of the most high-profile abduction cases and was approached by one of the father's relatives last month.

He began working for free to find Layla.

"She's not going to school and can barely read or write - there are real concerns for her safety and welfare," Mr Chapman told The Morning Bulletin.

