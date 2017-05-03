New chef at one of the coolest hotels in the world

NEW FACE: Simon Jones is the new executive chef at Elements of Byron.

BYRON Bay's culinary scene has been bolstered with the announcement of Simon Jones as executive chef at the showcase Elements of Byron resort.

Jones trained under Raymond Blanc in Oxfordshire, England, and later worked as head chef at Marco Pierre White's infamous one Michelin starred L'Escargot in London.

"I looked at Elements of Byron and saw the huge potential,” Jones said. "It's independent and the owners are seriously invested in it.

"Without a heavy hotel corporate structure, we have the chance to create and set our own unique culinary course."

Jones describes the food at Elements of Byron's Graze restaurant as "really casual fine dining”.

"It's super fresh, lively food,” he said. "We get fantastic produce around here so it makes sense to handle it as little as possible.”

Since opening in February 2016, the resort has received numerous awards, including Best Hotel Design from the Society of British Interior Design International Awards and being named among the 25 Coolest Hotels in the World by Forbes Magazine.

"There is scope here to be honestly sustainable,” Jones said.

"We've got market gardens coming online and locals and guests will be able to experience food production at the Eco Education Centre. I have a great team - the kitchen is an educational experience.

"I come from old school kitchens but I'm done with screaming chefs, there are other ways. I want my chefs to grow and make the food better and better.”