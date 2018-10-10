New CEO for local organisation

BANGALOW'S The Buttery has appointed a new CEO.

Leone Crayden has a long and distinguished history as a visionary leader in mental health, community housing and homelessness, social welfare and aged care in executive and front-line positions.

Ms Crayden said she has long admired the work of the mental health and addiction treatment organisation, and brings to the position the lived experience of having a close family member with mental health issues.

"I look forward to advancing the life-changing work of The Buttery,” Ms Crayden said.

"It is an exciting time for The Buttery and the need for its programs has never been greater.”

The appointment comes as the organisation enters a new era in its 40-year history.

While implementing its new service model of continuing coordinated care, in the 2017-18 year, The Buttery served 1240 teenagers and adults through its residential and community-based programs.

It now delivers continuous pathways of care for teenagers and adults with mental health and/or addiction issues as well as preventive, family and aftercare programs.