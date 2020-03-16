Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A second person in North Queensland has tested positive for coronavirus.
A second person in North Queensland has tested positive for coronavirus.
Health

New case of coronavirus emerges in Queensland

Chris Lees
by and CHRIS LEES
16th Mar 2020 8:17 AM

ANOTHER person has tested positive for coronavirus in North Queensland.

A worker at South32's Cannington mine about 200km south east of Mount Isa has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"The employee underwent testing after self-monitoring symptoms that met the testing criteria," the company said in a statement.

"The employee was on rostered time off and had not been onsite for several days when his symptoms presented."

coronaviruspromo

The statement said the man was now self-isolating at home and was under the management of the Townsville Public Health Authority.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and are taking every precaution to minimise any impact," the statement said.

"We are providing regular updates to employees and our recommendations are aligned with those of government and health authorities, including deferring travel and enforcing self-isolation for any employee, contractor or visitor who has returned from overseas."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks mine worker mining mt isa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How many crashes will happen here before something is done?

        premium_icon How many crashes will happen here before something is done?

        News "IT'S extremely disappointing... the idea is that it (the number of crashes) has to get to a particular threshold is so distasteful."

        Basketball competitions ‘suspended until further notice’

        premium_icon Basketball competitions ‘suspended until further notice’

        Basketball THE Basketball Australia board has asked that competitions across the country don’t...

        Directives to major events a matter for government

        premium_icon Directives to major events a matter for government

        Health PANDEMIC marks "new ground" for the shire and the country

        Fate of Bluesfest 2020 to be decided

        premium_icon Fate of Bluesfest 2020 to be decided

        News ORGANISERS will announce tomorrow if the festival will go ahead.