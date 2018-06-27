New Byron GM has seen it all

FAMILIAR FACE: Newly appointed Byron Shire Council general manager Mark Arnold will take up the role on July 2.

NEWLY appointed Byron Shire Council general manager Mark Arnold will no doubt hit the ground running, having already acted in the position since January this year.

Mayor Simon Richardson said Mr Arnold stood out among a strong field of candidates and would be a great leader for the council.

"I can imagine the first 'Byron'-style council meeting would be quite an eye-opener for a new GM but there certainly won't be any surprises for Mark because, after 10 years here, he has pretty much seen it all,” Cr Richardson said.

Mr Arnold has worked for council for 10 years as the director of corporate and community services and will take up his new position on July 2, replacing the retired Ken Gainger.

"Byron Shire is well known for having a passionate and engaged community that is demanding of its council and Mark has a strong rapport with many community groups already and he is also highly respected by the staff,” Cr Richardson said.

A 37-year veteran of local government, Mr Arnold said one of his top priorities when he takes over as general manager would be to empower the community in the council's decision-making process.

"The Byron Shire community is actively engaged and interested in the activities of council and, as an organisation, we need to respect this and work with our community to make sure that what we do reflects the needs, desires and values of our residents,” he said.

"There's never a dull moment in the Byron Shire and this is one of the things that I love about working here.

"The community can also be assured that there will be a major focus on continuing to improve infrastructure like roads.”