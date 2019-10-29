New business that literally fishes plastic from the ocean

CLEAN START: Mike Smith is looking for a space around Byron Bay to base his new business venture, Zero Co.

CLEAN START: Mike Smith is looking for a space around Byron Bay to base his new business venture, Zero Co. Javier Encalada

A START UP business that has crowdfunded more than $400,000, and literally fishes plastic out of the ocean to re-use, is about to settle in the Byron Shire.

Zero Co is the business venture of Mike Smith and his team, backed by a number of investors.

The idea is to take plastic from the ocean from Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia, turn it into plastic pellets, make them into plastic bottles that they will then send to consumers who will re-fill with cleaning products.

"We are trying to eliminate single-use plastic packaging from every Aussie kitchen, laundry and bathroom," Mr Smith said.

