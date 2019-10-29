Menu
CLEAN START: Mike Smith is looking for a space around Byron Bay to base his new business venture, Zero Co.
New business that literally fishes plastic from the ocean

Javier Encalada
29th Oct 2019 6:18 AM

A START UP business that has crowdfunded more than $400,000, and literally fishes plastic out of the ocean to re-use, is about to settle in the Byron Shire.

Zero Co is the business venture of Mike Smith and his team, backed by a number of investors.

The idea is to take plastic from the ocean from Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia, turn it into plastic pellets, make them into plastic bottles that they will then send to consumers who will re-fill with cleaning products.

"We are trying to eliminate single-use plastic packaging from every Aussie kitchen, laundry and bathroom," Mr Smith said.

Read the full story here, and find out how this business plans to create 100 new jobs in the Byron Shire.

