New Bond movie drops first trailer

Four years after James Bond drove off in that Aston Martin DB5, he's back for another adventure, well, almost.

We still have to wait until April for the 25th Bond movie, but at least we're one step closer now. The first trailer for No Time To Die is finally here.

It's got action, it's got British tailoring, it's got Bond girls. It's everything you want from a Bond trailer.

We always knew the British super spy couldn't really retire - so irresistible is the allure, even Daniel Craig couldn't stay away for one more instalment. But this film is being mooted as a closing of a chapter as Craig's last outing in Bond's fitted suits.

What do we know so far about No Time To Die?

Some time after the bruising events of Spectre and Blofeld's demise, Bond has left active service. But a spy never really retires, and that's when Bond's old CIA buddy Felix Leiter (who we haven't seen since 2008's Quantum of Solace) turns to Bond for help in locating a missing scientist.

From there, the usual world-in-peril danger ensues. And a villain named Safin (Rami Malek) will have his sticky fingers in some kind of nefarious plot.

Hero

In addition to Craig's return, Lea Seydoux will come back as Madeleine Swann, Bond's romantic interest from Spectre. Over at MI6, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Rory Kinnear have returned as M, Moneypenny, Q and Bill Tanner, respectively.

New additions to the Bond universe include Ana de Armas as Bond girl Paloma, who has been described as being critical to Bond's mission, and Lashana Lynch whose character Nomi is rumoured to be the new 007, as in the designation given by MI6 to an agent.

But it's not just who's in front of the camera that's stirring excitement. After the departure of Danny Boyle from the project, Cary Joji Fukunaga was enlisted as director.

Fukunaga is best known as the director of the first season of True Detective, but also made critically acclaimed films Jane Eyre, Beasts of No Nation and his feature debut, Sin Nombre.

It's not a Bond without an insane chase sequence

Additionally, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, fresh off the success of Fleabag and Killing Eve, was brought in by Craig to polish the script penned by long-time Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns.

Filming on the globetrotting adventure wrapped in London in late October, after location shoots in places including Jamaica, Italy, Scotland and Norway.

No Time To Die will be released in Australian cinemas on April 8, 2020.

Share your movies and TV obsessions | @wenleima