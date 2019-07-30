New Boardriders sponsorship ahead of weekend club round

PARTNERSHIP: Byron Boardriders President Neil Cameron and Byron Bay Patagonia manger Silas Mackay are excited about the new partnership.

BYRON Bay Boardriders Club has welcomed Patagonia on board as a new club sponsor.

We are delighted with the new partnership as Patagonia was is environmentally conscious company, a direction that our club is focussed on.

Patagonia's is an activist company committed to environmental and social responsibility and this new partnership will be a learning and developing curve for our great club.

It's when you travel overseas to other countries that you realise how important it is to develop a mindset focussed on the interests of the environment that we live in.

ON FIRE: Conor Cleary, winner of this year's BK Memorial Classic in currently at the Vans US Open and making a strong charge to re-qualify for the World Tour. Contributed

It's good to see The BK Surf Classic 2019 winner Connor O'Leary still showing great form as he continues on his path to re qualify for The World Tour.

At the BK this year Connor had a huge positive impact on everyone he met and most would agree he is just one down-to-earth nice guy, a super competitor and we wish him all the best.

Connor is currently competing at The Vans US Open and at time of writing he was through to Round 4.

Also competing was Soli Bailey who was eliminated in Round 3 in competition surf that could only be described as very ordinary.

This Sunday will be a Club Round so don't forget to register your entry online.

We will also be distributing our new Club Member Cards which Boardriders will have to produce at our sponsor stores to receive discounts.

Finally we congratulate our NSW State Title competitors, Niamh Sharpe who finished fourth in the 14 Girls, and Touma Cameron who continues to get good results, with a third in the 16 Boys.

Well done to both. See you all on Sunday for a great day of competition.